AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $66.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

