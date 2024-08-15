Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $3.20

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BB
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BB opened at $2.23 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.40.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.