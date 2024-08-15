Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $47.00

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $39.74 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

