Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $50.00

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.21 on Friday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

