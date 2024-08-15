Analyzing Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Qifu Technology 26.80% 20.96% 9.89%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTC Digital and Qifu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $10.82 million 0.30 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.67 $603.58 million $3.86 6.14

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats BTC Digital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

