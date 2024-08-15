Analyzing Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) & Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) and Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Sagimet Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $449,617.00 7.37 -$4.62 million N/A N/A Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 37.53 -$27.88 million N/A N/A

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sagimet Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sagimet Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Sagimet Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.82%. Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.60%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Sagimet Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -991.79% -171.66% -145.43% Sagimet Biosciences N/A -61.85% -26.86%

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats Lipella Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

