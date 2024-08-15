Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 5.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 308,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 802,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Angi by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Angi by 469.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

