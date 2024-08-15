APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,852. APA has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

