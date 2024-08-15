Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 2.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.50. 27,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 535,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.