Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-2.36 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.40.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

