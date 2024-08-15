AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 72,307 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $6,052,735.26.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

