Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

