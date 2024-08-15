Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $84.62 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00025124 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $8,070,437.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

