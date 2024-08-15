Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 7.5 %

RKDA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,465. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.