Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

