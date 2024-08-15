ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $30.20 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

