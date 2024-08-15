Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 7% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Astar has a market cap of $435.35 million and $22.54 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,187,572,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,108,348,884 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

