Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.