AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,154,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,418,266. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

