AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.44. 4,814,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 36,422,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.