Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,974,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,730,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 9.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

