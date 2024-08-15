Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,974,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,730,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 9.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.76.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.