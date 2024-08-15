AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. AutoCanada traded as low as C$14.20 and last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 99287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACQ. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

