Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) & Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Head to Head Survey

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Free Report) and Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Autogrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa Johns International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autogrill and Papa Johns International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Papa Johns International $2.14 billion 0.69 $82.10 million $2.25 19.95

Profitability

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

This table compares Autogrill and Papa Johns International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A Papa Johns International 3.25% -19.85% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autogrill and Papa Johns International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa Johns International 0 6 7 0 2.54

Papa Johns International has a consensus price target of $58.82, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Papa Johns International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than Autogrill.

Summary

Papa Johns International beats Autogrill on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

(Get Free Report)

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.