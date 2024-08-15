Avalanche Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.26 billion and approximately $186.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.90 or 0.00035740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,686,263 coins and its circulating supply is 395,339,893 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

