Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 308037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

