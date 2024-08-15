Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.95. 282,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

