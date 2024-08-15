Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DUFRY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Avolta has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

