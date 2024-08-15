B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of RILY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 7,549,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

