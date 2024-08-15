B. Riley Increases AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $26.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

