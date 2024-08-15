Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $694,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

