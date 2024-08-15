Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $566,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

