Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $604,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.09% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $419.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

