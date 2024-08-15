Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 21,262 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.52.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.