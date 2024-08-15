Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Amgen were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

