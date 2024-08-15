BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 955,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.2 days.

BAE Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,475. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

