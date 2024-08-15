Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

BIDU opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

