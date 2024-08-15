Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.48). Approximately 2,264,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 641,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.46).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £593.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,892.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.49.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($63,521.45). Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.