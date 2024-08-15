Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,431. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

