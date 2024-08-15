Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 109,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,400. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.