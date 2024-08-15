Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,871.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sylvamo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

