Barclays Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $35.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $22,911,448.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,911,448.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,610 shares of company stock worth $2,363,933. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 349.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 442.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

