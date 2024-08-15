Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 11,150,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 21,682,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 485,077 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.