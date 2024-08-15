Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 6,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.