Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 6,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.