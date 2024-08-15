Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beneficient Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BENF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 69,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $287.20.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

