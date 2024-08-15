Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Beneficient Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BENF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 69,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $287.20.
Beneficient Company Profile
