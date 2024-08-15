Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 111268492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
