Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 3.4%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 77,691,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 47,933,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

