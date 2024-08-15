Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 492,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 334,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,594. The firm has a market cap of $638.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

