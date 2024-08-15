BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 116,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,609. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.