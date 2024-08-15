Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Down 52.4% in July

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMWW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

