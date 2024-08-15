Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,126.55 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $57,068.14 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00579334 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00036678 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00074412 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,740,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
